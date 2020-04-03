Entertainment

Singer Falz Opens Up On His Relationship Status (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular Nigerian rapper, Falz finally spilled some tea about his relationships and sexual life during a live chat with Nollywood Star, Toyin Abraham.

Music entertainer, Falz
Music entertainer, Falz

Abraham asked the lawyer cum rapper about his current relationship status and he revealed he is single and there is no lady in view.

The singer also confirmed that he is not gay and the last time, he was sexually intimate with a lady was three weeks ago.

In an attempt to conceal the identity of the lady he sleeps with, the singer took a shot of Hennessy.

Watch the video below:

