Singer Kcee Flaunts His Family As He Turns A Year Older

Singer Kingsley Okonkwo aka KCee is a year older today and has taken to social media to celebrate his new year.

Kcee who is known to always keep his family away from the limelight, shared beautiful new photos of them online to celebrate his birthday.

”I found the greatest fortune on earth by having you all as my backbone, thank you all for being everything I wanted in a family.

”Thank you all for being steadfast all the times I was absent giving to the nature of my job, thank you all for always loving me excessively even in the midst of my imperfections.

”To you my dear wife, in my next world pls don’t hesitate to be my wife again.

Sommy and Kanye, words can’t express how much daddy loves you both.

”My whole life revolves around you all.

”I will go to the ends of the earth just to ensure that happiness never abandons you all and most especially I am grateful that you all granted my birthday wish by allowing me celebrate you all today.

”And to you my fans, thank you for staying true all these years! You too are my family.”