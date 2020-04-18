Singer Kcee’s Wife, Ijeoma Celeberates His Birthday (Video)

Ijeoma Okonkwo, the beautiful wife of popular Nigerian singer, Kcee has taken to her social media space to celebrate her man as he turned a year older on Saturday.

This comes after the singer finally unveiled his beautiful family on social media by sharing beautiful new photos of them.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Ijeoma shared a video in which her husband could be seen rubbing her tummy while they were having fun on the dance floor.

The event planner wrote;

“If you know me well,you will know my phone has been hacked by love 😂😂😂

.

Happy birthday to a King @iam_kcee”

