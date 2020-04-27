Singer Lizzo Shares Photos To Mark 32nd Birthday

Grammy Award-winning singer, Lizzo, has shared some photos to celebrate her 32nd birthday.

The singer who is not shy to share her pictures with her fans on the internet also shared some words to celebrate herself.

Sharing the photos on Instagram, the ‘Truth Hurts’ singer asked her fans to say something nice about themselves in her comment section.

Sharing on Instagram, Lizzo wrote: “It’s my birthday, the best gift would be… say something nice about yourself in my comments and shake that ass ho 🥰”

See Her Post Here: