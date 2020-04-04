Singer, Niniola Refuses To Allow Teni Into Her Home Over Coronavirus Fears (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Niniola Apata on Friday refused to allow her younger sister, Teni D’Entertainer enter into her home in Lagos over coronavirus fears.

Teni shared video clips which captured the moment her eldest sister locked her outside her house and refused to open the gate.

In the video, Niniola admitted she was scared of contracting the deadly disease and asked her sister why she defied the lockdown order.

The ‘Maradona’ crooner also managed to push her sister outside before locking her gate.

