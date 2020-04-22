Slimcase Deafends Ladies Going Unclad On IG LIVE (Video)

Popular Nigerian singer, Slimcase, has made a case in defending ladies who go extreme on celebrities’ Instagram LIVE.

According to the singer, such ladies are paving ways for their success stories as he also pointed out that some people have made it that way.

Going live, Slimcase also shared that the likes of Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose all went wild to be where they are now.

READ ALSO – Coronavirus Is A Scam, It Is Just Malaria – Rapper Slimcase

The singer could be heard saying: “Kim Kardashian and Amber Rose fvcked till they made a lot of money”

Watch The Video Here: