Social Distance From People Who Only Want To Take From You, Yemi Alade Tells Fans

By
Valerie Oke
-
Yemi Alade
Yemi Alade

Popular afro-pop singer, Yemi Eberechi Alade simply known and addressed as Yemi Alade has coined out an advisory word from the current pandemic ravaging nations.

Taking to her official Twitter handle on Wednesday, 28th April, the singer advised that her fans should social distance from people that only want to take from them. Class isn’t it???

The talented singer then prayed that God protects all.

See what she wrote below: “Social distancing from people that only want to take from you …… God protect us all.”

