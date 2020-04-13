Socialite Huddah Monroe Reacts To 2020 Forbes 30 Under 30

Kenyan socialite, Huddah Monroe has taken to social media to criticize the Forbes 30 under 30 list after she didn’t make the cut.

Monroe was least excited as some notable Nigerians such as Patoranking, DJ Cuppy, Swanky Jerry, Mr Eazi and others made the list.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, she wrote;

“I used to dream of being on forbes until i saw the Africa 30/30 list! LMFAO! What bulsh*t list! Awards. Recognition from these people depends on your connections not your hardwork. Set goals for yourself and achieve them, do not ever think these lists determines your success! Otherwise you’ll cry all your life”

See the post below: