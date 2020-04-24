Sokoto Budgets N500m On Ramadan Feeding, Blames Inflation

Sokoto state governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has announced that the state would spend N500m to feed the state Muslim faithful during the Ramadan period.

Speaking at a public function, he said the amount shot up from the N320 million that was spent last time because prices of commodities have gone up.

He said:

“Unlike last year, there is a significant rise in the amount to be spent from N380m last year to N500m this year due to increase in the number of envisaged beneficiaries and the increase in the price of commodities.

“The feeding programme, with a modified mandate slightly different from its kind executed in the past, will take cognisance of the World Health Organisation guidelines on the prevention of the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

“Although the number of feeding centres in the state has been increased from 137 in 2019 to 150 this year, steps have been taken to ensure they are not crowded during breakfast distribution sessions.

“In order to ensure that we observe the guidelines, raw food would be mainly given to the beneficiaries while some selected centres will be designated to provide only takeaways,” Tambuwal explained.