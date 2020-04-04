Soldiers Who Threatened To Rape Women In Warri Arrested In Lagos

The Nigerian army has announced the arrest of its two officers who were seen in a now-viral video threatening to rape women in Delta state and infect them with HIV over the killing of one of their colleagues.

The was made known in a statement on the official Twitter handle of the Nigerian army.

Read Also: Falana Asks Buhari To Stop Soldiers From Enforcing COVID-19 Regulations

According to reports, some youth protesting the killing of Joseph Pessu, a Warri resident, by a soldier enforcing the lockdown in the state, had reportedly beaten another soldier to death.

“Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing,” one the tweets read.

“The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws.

“The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstance.

“The Nigerian Army wishes to reiterate that it would not tolerate any form of irresponsibility and indiscipline on the part of any of its personnel,” the statement read.

Soldiers in a viral video using uncouth and uncivilized language purportedly threatening to molest women in Warri Delta State were arrested at 9 Brigade Ikeja Military Cantonment Lagos State today 3 April 2020 and further investigation is ongoing. 1/3 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) April 3, 2020

The general public should be assured that the investigations will be swift and fair in accordance with applicable military laws. The outcome of the investigations will determine the most appropriate disciplinary measures that can be taken in the circumstances 2/3 — Nigerian Army (@HQNigerianArmy) April 3, 2020