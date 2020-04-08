Some Pastors Are Confused, Afraid Of Losing Earthly Possessions – Mike Bamiloye

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has expressed that some pastors are confused about heaven.

Bamiloye, on his Instagram page, pointed out that most pastors this time are not sure of heaven and are worried about losing their earthly possessions.

His comment is coming following the ongoing debates on the alleged relationship between COVID-19 pandemic, 5G network and the Antichrist.

His post reads: “Some ministers of God are confused. They’re not sure of heaven, and they don’t want to lose their empire on earth. They are not expecting him.”