Some Pastors Are Confused, Afraid Of Losing Earthly Possessions – Mike Bamiloye

By Olayemi Oladotun

Mike Bamiloye, founder of Mount Zion Faith Ministries International has expressed that some pastors are confused about heaven.

Bamiloye, on his Instagram page, pointed out that most pastors this time are not sure of heaven and are worried about losing their earthly possessions.

Also Read: Nollywood Movies Commit Men To Bondage Of Sins, Immorality – Mike Bamiloye

His comment is coming following the ongoing debates on the alleged relationship between COVID-19 pandemic, 5G network and the Antichrist.

His post reads: “Some ministers of God are confused. They’re not sure of heaven, and they don’t want to lose their empire on earth. They are not expecting him.”

Mike Bamiloye
Mike Bamiloye’s post

