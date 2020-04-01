Sports

Sports Minister Mourns Death Of Paralympian, Ndidi Nwosu

By Olayemi Oladotun

The Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare, has mourned the death of Nigeria’s Rio 2016 Paralympic gold medalist, Ndidi Nwosu.

Recall that it was earlier reported that the Paralympic medalist died after a battle with illness.

Also Read: Nigerian Paralympic Gold Medalist, Ndidi Nwosu Is Dead

The Minister described her death as a great loss to the sports family.

He went further in a tweet on his official handle on Wednesday, to shower praises on the deceased Ndidi, who he said represented Nigeria well in several international competitions and had an excellent medal record.

See his tweet below:

