Stay At Home On Easter Sunday, Timi Dakolo Tells Fans

Singer Timi Dakolo has warned his fans to stay at home during the Easter celebration because they do not have the power to rise up from death like Jesus Christ did on easter.

Speaking via his official Instagram page, he further cautioned them against putting their God to test by going out amid coronavirus pandemic.

“Do not put the Lord your God to test, Stay Home on Easter Sunday. God doesn’t dwell in Buildings but in the hidden depth of Our heart. It’s a relationship not a Conference.

“Don’t put the Lord your God yo test, stay home on easter. God doesn’t dwell in buildings.”