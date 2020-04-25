Stella Damasus And Her Beautiful Daughters Cover ADIVA Magazine

Nollywood Actress, Stella Damascus took to her Instagram page to share a lovely photo of herself and her beautiful daughters.

The 42-year-old actress and her daughters graced the cover of the maiden edition of her magazine publication called ADIVA MAGAZINE.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, Damascus wrote;

“As I express my gratitude to God for the gift of celebrating another birthday, my joy today is three-fold. Yes, it is my birthday, but it is also the release of the maiden edition of ADIVA MAGAZINE. This passion project of mine has been in the pipeline for many years, and I am so thrilled to share ADIVA MAGAZINE with the world. Adiva magazine is for women, by women.

Above all, I am super excited to be gracing the cover of this maiden edition with my daughters ISABEL @izzybelleimages and ANGELICA @angelicatooni. This is the very first time the world will see who my darling babies have grown into. They were gracious enough to be on the cover, and I cannot wait for you to grab copies and read their remarkable, jaw-dropping, and quite revealing interviews inside. This is the best birthday gift I could ever hope for.

I want to say a very big thank you to everyone who worked tirelessly to make this dream come true. To all the contributors, photographers, writers, etc., I say a massive THANK YOU from the depth of my heart. Please click on the link in my bio, follow @adivanetworks to get copies.”

