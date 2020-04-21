Stephanie Okereke-Linus, Hubby Celebrate 8th Wedding Anniversary

Nollywood actress, Stephanie Okereke-Linus took to her Instagram page on Tuesday to celebrate her 8th wedding anniversary with her husband, Idahosa.
Sharing a photo from their wedding, the actress wrote;
“Gosh! It feels like yesterday and
It’s still fun to laugh and play together.
“Its been a beautiful and amazing journey.
“and…Yes, I do all over again!!! Dear God Almighty, we dedicate this day to you, with our hearts filled with Love, Gratitude and Thanksgiving.
“Happy Anniversary to us”
See the full post below: