Stop Humiliating Them – Muyiwa Ademola Reacts To Funke Akindele And Husband’s Arrest

Actor and filmmaker Muyiwa Ademola has also shared his thoughts on the recent arrest of actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz.

Ademola, took to his IG page to beg that people stop humiliating the couple as they have apologized.

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Cautions Toyin Aimakhu, Muyiwa Ademola Over Rift With Kemi Olunloyo

In his words;

”TO ERR IS HUMAN, TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE!



”While we were kids, any offense committed has its punishment. So whenever we commit any offense, the first question my father would ask you is “Do you know the offense you have committed?” and if you answered in affirmative, he would ask you if you are guilty or not. If you tell him you are guilty, he could reduce your punishment from 10 strokes of cane to 5 or even set you free.

”This couple made a mistake, they have realized their mistake and pleaded for forgiveness, please let’s stop the humiliation. Please let’s stop the cursing and the bashing. They have been taking to court, they have pleaded guilty, what else? This too shall pass @funkejenifaakindele, @jjcskillz. Stay Strong.

“Let him who is without sin cast the first stone…”

Funke and her husband were arrested for throwing a house party that had more than 20 persons in attendance, disobeying the state’s law brought into existence in a bid to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.