Entertainment

Stop Humiliating Them – Muyiwa Ademola Reacts To Funke Akindele And Husband’s Arrest

By Temitope Alabi

Must Read

World newsMichael Isaac - 0

HIV Drug That Treats Coronavirus Moving To Phase 2 Trials

An experimental HIV drug that has been used to successfully treat COVID-19 patients is in its second phase of...
Read more
National NewsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: Governor Lalong Orders Lockdown For Fumigation In Plateau

Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, has announced a total lockdown of the state, with effect from 12 midnight,...
Read more
National NewsEyitemi Majeed - 0

Easter: FG Declares Friday 10th, Monday 13th As Public Holidays

The federal government of Nigeria has declared Friday, 10th April and Monday, 13th as public holidays to enable Christians...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG locked down Lagos, Abuja To Secretly Install 5G – Oyakhilome

Less than 24 hours after popular cleric, Chris Oyakhilome came out with a spurious claim that 5g network is...
Read more
World newsOlayemi Oladotun - 0

Coronavirus: UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson Moved To Intensive Care Unit

The Prime Minister of United Kingdom, Boris Johnson reportedly spent the night in intensive care at a central London...
Read more
Temitope Alabi

Actor and filmmaker Muyiwa Ademola has also shared his thoughts on the recent arrest of actress Funke Akindele and her husband JJC Skillz.

Ademola, took to his IG page to beg that people stop humiliating the couple as they have apologized.

Read Also: Iyabo Ojo Cautions Toyin Aimakhu, Muyiwa Ademola Over Rift With Kemi Olunloyo

In his words;

TO ERR IS HUMAN, TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE!

”While we were kids, any offense committed has its punishment. So whenever we commit any offense, the first question my father would ask you is “Do you know the offense you have committed?” and if you answered in affirmative, he would ask you if you are guilty or not. If you tell him you are guilty, he could reduce your punishment from 10 strokes of cane to 5 or even set you free.

”This couple made a mistake, they have realized their mistake and pleaded for forgiveness, please let’s stop the humiliation. Please let’s stop the cursing and the bashing. They have been taking to court, they have pleaded guilty, what else? This too shall pass @funkejenifaakindele@jjcskillz. Stay Strong.
“Let him who is without sin cast the first stone…”

View this post on Instagram

TO ERR IS HUMAN, TO FORGIVE IS DIVINE ! . While we were kids, any offense committed has its punishment. So whenever we commit any offense, the first question my father would ask you is "Do you know the offense you have committed?" and if you answered in affirmative, he would ask you if you are guilty or not. If you tell him you are guilty, he could reduce your punishment from 10 strokes of cane to 5 or even set you free. This couple made a mistake, they have realized their mistake and pleaded for forgiveness, please let's stop the humiliation. Please🙏🙏🙏, let's stop the cursing and the bashing. They have been taking to court, they have pleaded guilty, what else ? This too shall pass @funkejenifaakindele, @jjcskillz. Stay Strong. . . "Let him who is without sin cast the first stone…"

A post shared by Muyiwa Ademola Authentic (@authenticmuy) on

Funke and her husband were arrested for throwing a house party that had more than 20 persons in attendance, disobeying the state’s law brought into existence in a bid to fight the COVID 19 pandemic.
Previous articleAccess Bank Innovates To Give Customers More Access To Funds In Covid Times
Next articleActress Halima Abubakar Welcomes Her First Child
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Yul Edochie Slams Lagos Govt For Prosecuting Funke Akindele Without Observing Social Distancing

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Nollywod actor and politician, Yul Edochie has joined the growing list of people to slam the Lagos state government for prosecuting actress Funke Akindele...
Read more

Those Who Called Out Funke Akindele Should Do Same To Oppressors In Govt: AY Makun

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian comedian AY Makun has reacted to the arrest and sentencing of actress Funke Akindele.Recall the actress was arrested for holding a birthday party...
Read more

Actress Halima Abubakar Welcomes Her First Child

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress, Halima Abubakar, who announced her pregnancy late last year, has welcomed her first child.The beautiful actress took to social media to announce...
Read more

Eniola Badmus Breaks Silence, Reacts To Funke Akindele’s Arrest

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nollywood actress Eniola Badmus has finally broken her silence following the arrest and prosecution of her friend, Funke Akindele and her husband.Recall Funke and...
Read more
- Advertisement -