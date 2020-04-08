Stop Insulting Oyakhilome, Apostle Suleman Tells Nigerians

The general overseer of Omega Fire Minister, Apostle Johnson Suleman has asked Nigerians to stop insulting Pastor Chris Oyakhilome over his comment linking 5g network to the novel coronavirus.

Speaking via his official Twitter on Tuesday, the popular cleric asked Nigerians to simply state their views of they have a contrary opinion instead of dragging the popular preacher.

Read Also: Why I Didn’t Donate Money To FG To Combat COVID-19: Apostle Suleman

“I see many people online attacking pastor Chris Oyakhilome…if you have a contrary opinion, state it clearly so you can be listened to or keep quiet..insults, name-calling, character assassination are all proofs that you have nothing to say…”