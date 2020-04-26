Stop Sending Me Your Account Numbers – Nkechi Blessing Tells Online Beggars

Nollywood actress Nkechi Blessing has called out online beggars in her DM asking that they stop sending her messages.

According to the actress, her DM is filled with people’s account numbers, asking her for money.

”Been on a 24 hours Insta break and it felt like forever… I was busy deleting Acct numbers in my DM😡😡 I beg of you STOP sending acct number to my DM it won’t make me give you Jack,cus I don’t remember oweing you money…It’s irritating already,

”I have deleted over 20k Acct number and still counting😡 I need to see adverts in my DM for Christ sake not acct number like I now work in a bank…I am not doing any giveaway pls Kindly move to the next giveaway page and allow mine breath..THANK YOU🙏🏻”