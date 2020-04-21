Stop Using Drugs And Alcohol To Combat Sorrow: Reno Omokri Warns

Popular lifestyle expert, Reno Omokri has warned people to stop using alcohol or drugs to deal with sorrow.

The lifestyle expert who recently dished out recipes on poverty pointed out that using alcohol and drugs only proffers temporary solution.

He tweeted: “Never use alcohol or drugs to deal with sorrow. When they wear off, the sorrow or pain will remain. It may even bounce back stronger. Here is a word for you “Come unto me, all ye that labour and are heavy laden, I will give you rest”-Matthew :11:28.”