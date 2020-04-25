Stupidity Is World’s Worst Virus – Daddy Freeze

Media personality and leader of the Free My Sheeple church Daddy Freeze has reacted to the story of a prayer warrior who died fasting because of COVID 19.

According to the news, the prayer warrior had embarked on a 14days dry fasting when she lost her life.

Reacting to the news, Freeze stated that what kills many is stupid and this is an even deadlier virus than the COVID 19 ravaging the world.

”Don’t be a COVIDIOT! Apply wisdom they will not hear they will say their case is different, see the difference?🙄 –



”Stupidity is the worlds worst virus 🦠100 times more potent than any coronavirus.”