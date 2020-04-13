Susan Peters Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife For Making Controversial Remark About Africa

Nigerian actress, Susan Peters has blasted Bill Gates’ wife, Belinda for the controversial statement she made while expressing her concerns over the poor health care facilities in Africa.

According to reports, Belinda said;

“My heart is in Africa. I’m worried. The only reason why the reported cases of the coronavirus disease in Africa is low now is most likely because there have not been wide testing of people. The disease is going to bite hard on the continent. I see dead bodies in the streets of Africa,” Mrs. Gates said.

This statement irked Peters as she shared a screenshot of the post on her page with the caption;

“No Wonder You are bitter God will continue to disappoint you agents of darkness. All your conspiracies won’t work,Africans please stay Woke !!! God will heal the land !!! Amen please one word for this wicked soul”.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Replies Trolls Who Asked She Was A Prostitute

See the post below: