Entertainment

Susan Peters Blasts Bill Gates’ Wife For Making Controversial Remark About Africa

By Amaka Odozi

Must Read

SportsMichael Isaac - 0

Coronavirus: Didier Drogba Offers Hospital To His Community

Former Chelsea forward Didier Drogba has offered his hospital in his native, Ivory Coast, to the fight against the...
Read more
CoronavirusMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: Five New Cases Recorded In Lagos, Kwara, Katsina

Five new cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Kwara, Katsina and Lagos state by the Nigeria Center for...
Read more
National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 13th April 2020

Good Morning, welcome to Information Nigeria’s Newspaper headlines for today, 13th April 2020.Here are the major headlines.FG Explains Its...
Read more
National NewsVerity Awala - 0

Nigeria Will Rise, Defeat This Scourge, Atiku Says In Easter Message

Former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar says that Nigeria will rise and defeat the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).The presidential candidate of...
Read more
National NewsValerie Oke - 0

FG Explains Its Fight Against COVID-19

The presidency has released a statement on its official Twitter handle highlighting two main approaches it is taking in...
Read more
Amaka Odozi

Nigerian actress, Susan Peters has blasted Bill Gates’ wife, Belinda for the controversial statement she made while expressing her concerns over the poor health care facilities in Africa.

According to reports, Belinda said;

“My heart is in Africa. I’m worried. The only reason why the reported cases of the coronavirus disease in Africa is low now is most likely because there have not been wide testing of people. The disease is going to bite hard on the continent. I see dead bodies in the streets of Africa,” Mrs. Gates said.

This statement irked Peters as she shared a screenshot of the post on her page with the caption;

“No Wonder You are bitter God will continue to disappoint you agents of darkness. All your conspiracies won’t work,Africans please stay Woke !!! God will heal the land !!! Amen please one word for this wicked soul”.

Read Also: Toke Makinwa Replies Trolls Who Asked She Was A Prostitute

See the post below:

The actress’ post
The actress’ post

Previous articleDavido Gushes Over His Second Daughter On Instagram
Next articleAdekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Adekunle Gold Reacts To Robbery Attacks In Lagos, Ogun

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Popular Nigerian high-life singer, Adekunle Gold has reacted to the reports of the robbery cases in Lagos state making rounds on social media.Taking to the...
Read more

Davido Gushes Over His Second Daughter On Instagram

Entertainment Amaka Odozi - 0
Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, better known as Davido took to his Instagram page on Sunday to gush over his second daughter, Hailey.The singer flooded...
Read more

I Can No Longer Feed Myself – Actor Mike Godson Writes VP Osinbajo

Coronavirus Temitope Alabi - 0
Actor Mike Godson has penned an open letter to the Vice President of Nigeria, Prof, Yemi Osinbajo to inform him that there's hunger in...
Read more

What Type Of Year Is This? – Toke Makinwa Cries Out

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Media personality Toke Makinwa has listed the major problems Nigerians are facing at the moment as she reflects on the year 2020.The OAP took...
Read more
- Advertisement -