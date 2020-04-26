Suspected Killer Of Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter Tests Positive For COVID-19

A suspected killer of Funke Olakunrin, daughter of Reuben Fasoranti, a leader of Afenifere, pan-Yoruba socio-political group, has tested positive for COVID-19 in Ondo state.

Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, said two new COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the state.

Speaking via Twitter, the governor said that one of the patients is a suspect arrested in connection with the murder of Olakurin.

“We have confirmed two other cases in Ondo state. One of the cases involves one of the recently arraigned suspects in the murder of Mrs Funke Olakunrin, Pa Fasoranti’s Daughter,” he tweeted.

According to the Governor, they have informed the commissioner of police and the line tracing of police officers and others in the special anti-robbery squad (SARS) who had contact with the suspect at the facility where he was kept had started and their specimens are being collected.

He added that the suspect had been isolated from others and would be moved to the infectious disease hospital in the state for treatment.

“The commissioner of police has assured the state that there will be adequate security around the IDH premises to prevent his escape and while on treatment, he will be manacled to the bed,” Akeredolu said.

— Arakunrin Akeredolu (@RotimiAkeredolu) April 26, 2020