Tacha Admits To Sending Her Nude Photo To ‘Someone’ (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Popular reality TV star, Tacha recently admitted that she has sent her nude photos to her someone in the past.

Tacha made this known in a new video titled ‘Never have I ever’ which she uploaded on her YouTube channel.

In the video, the reality Tv Star could be seen sitting while being asked various questions.

One of the questions read;

‘Never have I ever sent someone my nude picture’

Tacha confessed that she has done it before she suddenly began to laugh.

Watch the video below:

