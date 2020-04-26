Tacha Cautions Those Wearing Matching Face Masks

Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has cautioned people wearing matching nosemasks in this period.

According to the reality TV star, the pandemic is no respected of no man.

She concluded by saying they can suspend the fashion parade till the pandemic ends.

She made this known in an Instagram post on Saturday.

She wrote:

What’s with people and matching masks?

Coronavirus is no joke.

And truly not a respecter of no man.

We can start the fashion parade after all this is over.