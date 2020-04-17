Tacha Confirms Fans Have Been Sending Money To Her Account

Popular Nigerian reality TV star, Tacha has confirmed her fans, also known as Titans have begun crediting her bank account with money.

This comes after a web user, Prosper announced that he and a small group agreed to start sending 2, 000 naira to Tacha’s account.

”Since we don’t have Tacha’s phone number. We have her acct number.

Since she doesn’t want to come out. We will force her to come out.

We will be sending 2k(Minimum) into her account. A small group of us are already set for this. If you are interested, send a DM” he tweeted.

The reality TV star confirmed this by leaving a comment saying she is still ‘getting credited’.

See the screenshot below: