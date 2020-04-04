Tacha Speaks Against Introduction Of 5g Network In Nigeria (Photo)

Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Natacha Akide, better known as Tacha, has taken to her Twitter page to speak against the introduction of 5g network in Nigeria.

The reality star tweeted;

”5G will substantially increase exposure to radio frequency electromagnetic fields..

If you’re not alarmed about the DANGERS of 5G radiation to HUMANS and to the ENVIRONMENT you should be.. iSAY NO TO 5G in NIGERIA

Where are the HEALTH BODIES and ORGANIZATIONS !!

My own take is “For the SAKE of LIVES please FG we don’t want!! 3g still does it for me and WELL!!! we BEG YOU!“



Information Nigeria recalls Femi Fani-Kayode also spoke on the issue and he advised the president not to accept any form of help from China.

See the reality star’s tweet below:

