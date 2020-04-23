Tacha Speaks On Why It Was Difficult To Maintain Social Distance While Sharing Food

Former Big brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha Akide has revealed that it was difficult to maintain social distancing while she shared food to the populace because it was difficult controlling a crowd of hungry people.

Read Also: Lockdown: No Hungry Nigerian Will Practice Personal Hygiene, Says Tacha

The controversial ex-housemate made this known via a statement on her official Twitter handle.

She wrote: “We really tried to observe Physical Distancing, but the amount Hunger and starvation during these times is Overwhelming💔 It was quite difficult controlling a crowd of Hungry people.”

https://twitter.com/Symply_Tacha/status/1253333229689466880?s=19