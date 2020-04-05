The groom said weddings should not be seen as an avenue for raising funds or pulling crowds but an occasion to celebrate true bond between two people.

“It takes people that know what they want to go ahead with such an occasion. Wedding is not about how much you raise or the number of people you pull. Wedding is an individual thing, how you want it. What happened yesterday was an agreement between the two of us,” Ogwuche told TheCable Lifestyle.

“Yes, coronavirus is on its own and wedding is on its own. So, we decided to go ahead with our wedding not minding the coronavirus in the country. In the part of the country we had our wedding, we have not confirmed any case.

“It was because of precaution that the state was locked down and this is an occasion we have been planning for, a date has been fixed. So, I see no point postponing it because people are not going to attend among other issues. We don’t care, we had our wedding and our reception.”

“There are certain people that things in their lives don’t happen without a reason and I believed my wedding wouldn’t have been this popular if it hadn’t happened yesterday,” he added.

“It was a divine arrangement for it to happen and to pull so much attention across the country. That’s what made you (referring to this reporter) to call me. If not for the wedding, you wouldn’t have known somebody like me.”

