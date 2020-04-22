Taraba Government Announces Total Lockdown

Taraba State Government has ordered a total lockdown of the State due to the increase in number of Coronavirus cases in the country.

The deputy governor of the State, Alhaji Haruna Manu disclosed this during a broadcast on Tuesday.

He announced that the action became necessary because of the increase in number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in neighboring states.

Manu said the police have been directed to arrest and prosecute those violating the lockdown, adding that movement of persons and vehicles is banned.

He added that roadblocks have been mounted at boundaries between Taraba and all neighbouring states, as well as all local government areas that shared international boundaries with Cameroon.

The total lockdown is scheduled to take effect from 11pm on Wednesday, 22nd of April.