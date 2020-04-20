Taskforce To Maintain Rivers State Borders, Not Police: Wike

The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has revealed that the state government would establish a task force to replace federal security agencies manning its borders.

The governor disclosed this on Monday while signing the Executive Order RVSG-02 No. 3 -2020 at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

Wike explained that the establishment of a task force to man the borders became necessary because of the likelihood of sabotage from federal security agencies.

This decision is coming following the clash between the Rivers Governor, Federal Government of Nigeria and oil companies in the State, which led to the redeployment of the State Commissioner of Police.