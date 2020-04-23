Teddy A Pens Lovely Message To His Wife, Bambam On Her 31st Birthday

Popular reality TV star, Teddy A penned a sweet message on Instagram to celebrate his wife and co-star, Bambam, as she clocked 31 on Thursday.

Sharing a romantic photo of them, the reality TV star cum singer wrote;

“I chose a pic of us showing what we do best; laugh, banter and gum body all day. I love you my queen and you know this. You’re 31 today, a mother, entrepreneur, actor and of course my beauty queen.



“You’ve given me a gorgeous little angel, Folakemi and I can’t wait for you to impact her with all the love, care, wisdom, understanding and class you exude as a woman.

I’ll continue to be here for and with you through this journey called life. Forever! “

