Teddy A Spotted Encouraging Bambam To Work Out

A video fast trending online captures the moment BBNaija couple, Teddy A could be seen waking his sleeping wife Bambam in the morning.

Information Nigeria recalls the couple recently welcomed a baby girl, Zendaya some weeks ago.

Teddy A, who wants his wife to shed the baby fat, filmed himself, singing a love song and telling her to get up so they can work out together.

Bambam, on the other hand, was very reluctant to get up from the bed and she tried her best to ward him off so she can get her beauty sleep.

Watch the video below: