Teebillz Hints On Rekindling His Modeling Career (Photo)

Music executive, Tunji Ibrahim Balogun alias Teebillz has revealed he might rekindle his modelling career after extensive observation of his fitted body.

The music executive, who was formerly married to Tiwa Savage, made this known after sharing a recent mirror selfie which he captured.

The lockdown has caused the music executive to unlock his hidden talent and he decided to inform his fans before delving into his new line of business.

Teebillz captured the photo;

”I might get back to modeling……..Quarantine got Talent! #Zaddy 🤣🤣🤣”

See the full post below: