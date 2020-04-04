Entertainment

Teebillz Schools Ubi Franklin For Reporting Tacha To Mercy Eke (Video)

By Amaka Odozi

Amaka Odozi

Music executive, Teebillz has schooled his colleague, Ubi Franklin for reporting reality TV star, Tacha’s actions to her rival, Mercy Eke.

Information Nigeria recalls Ubi Franklin alleged the former housemate of Big Brother Naija attacked him on social media for not helping her get a spot on the Big Brother Naija show.

During a live chat via Instagram on Saturday, Tacha’s former manager, Teebillz said he was disappointed in his colleague because they had already discussed the issue in the past and he had apologized on the reality TV star’s behalf.

Teebillz tried to correct Ubi after he referred to Tacha as ‘that talent’.

The music executive also added his colleague assisted Tacha in bagging some ambassadorial deals such as the House of Lunette and Royal Hair deals.

The estranged husband of Tiwa Savage also said that he was surprised that Tacha was soft and collected on the first day he interacted with her because he initially had a bad perception about her.

The music executive stated that his intention was to use her as an inspiration to other girls and charged his colleague not to instigate the ladies against themselves.

Although, Ubi was making excuses for himself that that wasn’t his plan to ignite feud between Mercy and Tacha but he was just trying to get the girls to calm their fans.

Teebillz explained that he didn’t do it the right way because none of the girls can control their fans and that wasn’t enough for him to talk about his past with Tacha most especially with Mercy.

Watch the video below:

