Tekashi 6ix9ine Breaks Silence After Getting Early Release (Photo)

Popular American rapper, Tekashi 6ix9ine, has finally spoken after getting an early release from jail over his health concerns with the global pandemic of coronavirus.

The rapper, however, has to serve the rest of his sentence at home and he has finally said a few things after being released early.

Tekashi updated his bio on Instagram, which is an address to his fans, friends, followers and colleagues.

Tekashi will be serving the first four months of supervised release on house arrest.

See Photo Here: