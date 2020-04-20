Temi Otedola Reveals How She Spent Her Week In Quarantine With Mr Eazi

Femi Otedola’s daughter, Temi has given a summary of what her week in isolation with her boyfriend, Mr Eazi looked like.

The fashionista and her boyfriend definitely had fun moments as they spent some quality time together, watching movies and cooking pasta together.

Temi shared photos of a week well-spent in the arms of her man with the caption;

“Here is what this week of isolation looked like!”

Reacting to the post, Mr Eazi commented;

”Let everyday be Monday & Thursday pls.” He added the praying hands and heart emojis.



Read Also: Funke Akindele Speaks For The First Time Since Her Prosecution (Video)

See the post below: