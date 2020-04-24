Teni Congratulates Niniola Over Her Grammy Recognition

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has dropped a congratulatory message for her sister, Niniola over her Grammy certification.

Niniola was certified by the Grammy awards organiser for participating and composing some part of the multi-award-winning Lion King musical album by American superstar, Beyonce.

Congratulating her sister, Temi said there would be an online after-party to celebrate the amazing feat on Saturday.

She wrote: “Congratulations!!! @OfficialNiniola on your Grammy!!!! ONLINE AFTER PARTY TOMORROW NIGHT!!!!! ”