Teni Congratulates Niniola Over Her Grammy Recognition

By
Valerie Oke
-
Teni
Nigerian singer, Teni

Popular Nigerian singer, Teniola Apata simply known and addressed as Teni has dropped a congratulatory message for her sister, Niniola over her Grammy certification.

Niniola was certified by the Grammy awards organiser for participating and composing some part of the multi-award-winning Lion King musical album by American superstar, Beyonce.

Read AlsoSinger, Niniola Refuses To Allow Teni Into Her Home Over Coronavirus Fears (Video)

Congratulating her sister, Temi said there would be an online after-party to celebrate the amazing feat on Saturday.

She wrote: “Congratulations!!! @OfficialNiniola on your Grammy!!!! ONLINE AFTER PARTY TOMORROW NIGHT!!!!! ”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here