Terry G Opens Up On Why He Hasn’t Been Getting Endorsement Deals

Veteran singer, Terry G, in a recent chat with in a chat with Folarin of HG2 Filmworks, revealed the reason he didn’t bag any endorsement deals with brands.

The Akpako Master, whose real name is Gabriel Oche Amanyi, blamed his lack of endorsement deals on people who labeled him as a bad person thereby discouraging brands from working with him even though he hasn’t committed any grievous crime.

Terry G also said singer, AY Dot Com was also affected by the same issue.

Watch the video below: