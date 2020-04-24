‘Thank God For Surgery’ – Tonto Dikeh Shares Throwback Photo

Nollywood actress, Tonto Dikeh shared a throwback photo via Instagram on Thursday and she thanked her surgeon for giving her a flattering figure.

Taking to the photo-sharing app, the single mother of one wrote;

”#TBT

I have always been a babe..

E don tEy we start to wear gold,🤣🥵😛☝️😜

I’m from a state where even meat vendors wear Heavy Gold and still be cutting and stealing you meat of 100naria..

Now I’m older and wiser, I can’t help but think(How do they afford it?)

Lol Ph thou..

#memories

#SEE MY FLAT ASS🤦‍♀️

#THANK GOD FOR SURGERY“

