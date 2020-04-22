‘The Fault In Our Stars’ Actor, Ansel Elgort Goes Unclad To Raise Money

The “Fault in Our Stars” actor, Ansel Elgort, has a unique way of raising money for charity.

In raising money to support healthcare workers, Ansel Elgort took a new approach to get donations by posting a very revealing picture of himself.

The picture, however, was later taken down from his Instagram page.

In the photo, the “Baby Driver” actor was standing under a shower, hiding his privates.

Elgort captioned the photo with “OnlyFans LINK IN BIO” which leads Elgort’s followers to a GoFundMe page.

See Photo Here: