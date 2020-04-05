Entertainment

‘The Flash’ Actor, Logan Williams Dies At 16

By Michael Isaac

Michael Isaac

The Flash star Logan Williams has died aged 16. Williams, who played a young Barry Allen in eight episodes of The CW series, suddenly passed away on Thursday (April 2), the cause of his death has not been reported.

His mother Marlyse announced his passing to Tri-City News on Friday, saying she is “absolutely devastated” by his death.

Logan’s mother who is coping with her loss alone without loved ones due to social distancing measures brought on by the coronavirus pandemic said: “I am not able to hug my parents who lost their only grandchild.”

READ ALSO – Legendary Jazz Musician, Ellis Marsalis Jr, Dies From Coronavirus Complications

‘It’s hard. With his talent and gorgeous looks, Logan had the potential to be a huge star,” she added.

Logan’s The Flash co-star Grant Gustin, who played the adult version of his character Barry Allen, shared his heartbreak on Instagram.

See Photo Here:

Logan Williams
Grant Gust’s Post

