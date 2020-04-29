The Oscars Modify Film Eligibility For Awards Consideration In 2021

The organizers of the Oscars, Hollywood’s highest awards ceremony, said on Tuesday that films released only on streaming platforms or video on demand would be eligible for awards in 2020.

The rule modification follows the shutdown of movie theatres due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The temporary change was announced in a statement by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

It will apply only for next year’s Oscars and will lapse when movie theatres reopen across the nation,

READ ALSO – Photos From The 2020 Oscars Red Carpet

Previously, a movie had to be screened in a movie theatre in Los Angeles for at least seven days in order to be eligible for Oscar consideration.