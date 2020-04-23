The Surest Success Formula Is To Have Big Ears And A Small Mouth – Omokri

The secret to success according to Reno Omokri is to have a big ear and small mouth.

The Nigerian author is of the opinion that people steer clear sharing their goals with others and instead work towards those goals.

Read Also: Only Broke People Are Impressed By Your Designers – Reno Omokri

”Telling people your goals gives them the opportunity to shift the goal post before you can score a goal.

”The surest success formula is to have big ears and a small mouth. By listening more than you talk, you increase your chance of scoring goals by 100%.

”All that you have to do to frustrate some people’s success is to visit their Facebook page.

”They will broadcast all their plans and their resources. And when their enemies thwart their success, they will return to blast them. No.

”They are not your enemies. Your real enemy is the enemy in-a-you!”