There Is So Much Hunger In The Land, Says AY Comedian

Popular humour merchant, Ayo Makun simply known and addressed as AY comedian has decried the amount of hunger in the country when there are resources to take care of everybody’s need.

He raised the alarm after more than 35,000 people besieged his comment section on Instagram to drop their account numbers in anticipation of a giveaway.

He wrote: “In trying to help sort out a few of my followers on Instagram today, I saw over 35,000 comments with account details. There is so much hunger in a land where there’s enuf to take care of everyone’s needs, If only we can take care d GREEDY bastards in different places of authority.”