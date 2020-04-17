Entertainment

There May Never Be Another Music Concert Until A Vaccine Is Found – Jude Okoye

By Temitope Alabi

Temitope Alabi

Music executive, Jude Okoye, has spoken on the pandemic ravaging the world, saying it will have an adverse effect on the economy.

According to the music video director, there may never be a show or concert until the vaccine for the novel COVID-19 is found.

Read Also: Jude Okoye Reacts As Governors Relax Religious Gatherings For Easter

Jude made this known on his Twitter handle. He tweeted;

”They way things are, there may never be any show/concert till there’s a vaccine for covid19.

”As an artiste, if your income is based mostly on shows, brace yourself for the long hols.” he wrote.

