‘This Country Isn’t Safe, I Don’t Feel Safe’ – Lasisi Elenu (Video)

Popular Nigerian comedian, Lasisi Elenu has reacted to the many reported cases of violence and robbery that has ensued due to the lockdown.

According to the Instagram comedian, the issues are very grave and have got him and many Nigerians scared.

Elenu also pointed out that he doesn’t feel safe anymore in Nigeria, as he pointed out that security in Nigeria is weak.

The comedian made this known in an Instagram live session where he hosted over 1000 live viewers who also aired their views as they watched him.

Watch The Video Here: