Entertainment

‘This Is The Worst Time To Be Single And Alone’ – Johnny Drille (Photo)

By Michael Isaac

Must Read

National NewsMichael Isaac - 0

Lockdown: Security Agencies Have Risen To The Challenges – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said security agencies have satisfactorily tackled the challenges encountered across the nation within the...
Read more
World newsMichael Isaac - 0

COVID-19: France Extends Lockdown For A Month As Death Toll Hits 15,000

French President Emmanuel Macron has announced that the nationwide imposed coronavirus lockdown will continue for the next one month...
Read more
SportsMichael Isaac - 0

NBA Star, Karl-Anthony Loses Mom To Coronavirus Complications

Jacqueline Cruz Towns, the mother of Minnesota Timberwolves star Karl-Anthony Towns, has died due to complications from coronavirus.A family...
Read more
National NewsTemitope Alabi - 0

COVID-19 Lockdown Extention: Full Text Of Buhari’s Broadcast

On Monday night, President Muhammadu Buhari made his second nationwide broadcast about the Federal Government's effort in battling the...
Read more
CoronavirusOlayemi Oladotun - 0

BREAKING: Nigeria Confirms 20 New COVID-19 Cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 20 new positive cases of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.NCDC...
Read more
Michael Isaac

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has reacted to the lockdown as he may just have pointed out that he is in need of a companion.

According to Drille, this is the worst time to be single and alone.

Taking to Twitter, the singer also pointed out that he wasn’t only referring to a relationship between a man or a woman, but with family.

READ ALSO – I Have Never Screwed Girls In My Life – Johnny Drille

On Twitter, the Mavin record signee wrote in part: “…When I say companionship I’m not necessarily or only talking girl/boy I also mean family, friends, etc.”

See His Post Here:

Johnny Drille
The singer’s tweet

Previous article‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG
Next articleCovid-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days
- Advertisement -

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles Like This

Asa Performs Davido’s ‘IF’ On Live Instagram (Video)

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Popular Nigerian singer, Asa thrilled Nigerians with her amazing performance on her Instagram live on Monday.The highlight of the performance was when she performed...
Read more

Covid-19: Tacha Reacts As Buhari Extends Lockdown By 14 Days

Entertainment Valerie Oke - 0
Former Big Brother Nigeria housemate, Tacha has reacted to the extended lockdown of Lagos, FCT and Ogun states.Speaking via her official Twitter handle shortly...
Read more

‘Credit Everyone’s Account With 10K’ – Toke Makinwa Tells FG

Entertainment Michael Isaac - 0
Popular Nigerian socialite, Toke Makinwa, has reacted to the extension of the lockdown by the federal government.According to Toke, fourteen days more is about...
Read more

American Rapper, Tory Lanez Calls Out Actor IK Ogbonna On Social Media

Entertainment Temitope Alabi - 0
Nigerian actor IK Ogbonna has finally been left embarrassed after he was called out by American artiste Tory Lanez.Tory, who always has a live...
Read more
- Advertisement -