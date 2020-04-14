‘This Is The Worst Time To Be Single And Alone’ – Johnny Drille (Photo)

Popular Nigerian singer, Johnny Drille, has reacted to the lockdown as he may just have pointed out that he is in need of a companion.

According to Drille, this is the worst time to be single and alone.

Taking to Twitter, the singer also pointed out that he wasn’t only referring to a relationship between a man or a woman, but with family.

On Twitter, the Mavin record signee wrote in part: “…When I say companionship I’m not necessarily or only talking girl/boy I also mean family, friends, etc.”

See His Post Here: