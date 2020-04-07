Those Who Called Out Funke Akindele Should Do Same To Oppressors In Govt: AY Makun

Nigerian comedian AY Makun has reacted to the arrest and sentencing of actress Funke Akindele.

Recall the actress was arrested for holding a birthday party for her husband JJC, in their home. The party had over 20 people in attendance despite the state government’s rule of not having ore than 20 persons in a gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Reacting to her arrest, AY said people should have the same energy about the country’s

oppressors and also have them arrested as well.

“Yes! Nobody is above the law. But I wish those of you who called out @funkeakindele can do same with your countless oppressors in government. Even when the sky is filled with clouds the sun still shines above. Funke will rise again. #Lessons learnt,” he wrote on Twitter.