Three Sisters Drown In Ebonyi River

The residents of a community in Ebonyi state have been left in mourning after news surfaced that three siblings reportedly drowned in a river in the community.

The deceased were aged between 14 and 20.

They reportedly drowned inside a river at Amaeze, Ishiagu, Ebonyi State.

According to EbonyiTvNews, the sad incident happened on Saturday and the bodies were later found floating.

The report also reveals circumstances surrounding their death is yet to be ascertained.

The siblings have since been buried beside the stream. All three were buried without caskets as culture and tradition demand.