Three Suspected Coronavirus Cases Test Negative In Delta

The Delta State Governor, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa on Wednesday, said three suspected cases of Coronavirus tested negative.

Recall that Okowa had made it known on Tuesday that the state was expecting results of three patients who reportedly exhibited symptoms of the virus from Irrua Specialist Hospital in Edo, where their samples were taken for investigation.

Updating about the monitored cases on his Facebook page, Okowa revealed that the test results showed that the monitored cases being negative.

He said the state would continue to be on red alert to forestall any outbreak of the disease in the state.

He also urged citizens of the state to adhere with the preventive guidelines put in place to avoid the spread of the virus.